The Game Awards live coverage: New Xbox Series X revealed for holidays 2020; More Fortnite, Star Wars news
The event has been hinted at for some time at the Risky Reels location of the game. Currently, the game is selling three new skins based on Rey, Finn and a Sith trooper, along with other related items. The Saturday event will also give a free TIE Whisper glider to anyone who participates. Each skin is worth about $15 each.
This isn’t the first big crossover event with a film. Fortnite has been host to two Avengers-related events. Earlier this year, more than 10 million people logged in to the game to watch a live concert by DJ Marshmello. Fortnite also had a Weezer album listening party.
Fortnite is not only one of the world’s most popular games, boasting millions of users every day, but it’s become a bit of a social network. And the game often hosts live events that bring the player base online. The game gained a lot of attention this fall by turning a scheduled downtime of the game into a large-scale story-based event, sucking the entire game into a virtual black hole.
