The event has been hinted at for some time at the Risky Reels location of the game. Currently, the game is selling three new skins based on Rey, Finn and a Sith trooper, along with other related items. The Saturday event will also give a free TIE Whisper glider to anyone who participates. Each skin is worth about $15 each.

This isn’t the first big crossover event with a film. Fortnite has been host to two Avengers-related events. Earlier this year, more than 10 million people logged in to the game to watch a live concert by DJ Marshmello. Fortnite also had a Weezer album listening party.

Fortnite is not only one of the world’s most popular games, boasting millions of users every day, but it’s become a bit of a social network. And the game often hosts live events that bring the player base online. The game gained a lot of attention this fall by turning a scheduled downtime of the game into a large-scale story-based event, sucking the entire game into a virtual black hole.

