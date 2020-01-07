Kentucky Route Zero’s deep journey through rural America debuted in 2013. Now, after many episodic pit stops, the final destination is in sight. The long-awaited final chapter, Act V, will release on January 28 for both consoles and PC.

To quote one of its characters, the story-driven Kentucky Route Zero presents a world that is “familiar but strange.” You travel in search of a secret highway that you hope connects to your final stop. Playing as a truck driver who runs deliveries for an antique shop, you also meet and play as other companions along the way: musicians, a young boy, a TV repair woman, and more. What sets Kentucky Route Zero apart are its meaningful characters and beautiful locales, including dusty bars and farm homes that twist into something magical at the blink of an eye. It’s been lauded as one of the best “art games"; the game experiments with perspective, dialogue and magical realism, blending them together.

The announcement of the final chapter coincides with the release of the first chapter on Jan. 7, 2013.

Fans have eagerly awaited the fifth and final act. Act IV released nearly four years ago. In 2017, the game’s developer Cardboard Computer teamed up with publisher Annapurna Interactive to announce Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition. This version (releasing on January 28 as well) will include all acts and interludes, and is tailored specifically for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. On PC, that same content can be found on Steam, available to all who purchase Kentucky Route Zero’s season pass.

