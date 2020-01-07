To quote one of its characters, the story-driven Kentucky Route Zero presents a world that is “familiar but strange.” You travel in search of a secret highway that you hope connects to your final stop. Playing as a truck driver who runs deliveries for an antique shop, you also meet and play as other companions along the way: musicians, a young boy, a TV repair woman, and more. What sets Kentucky Route Zero apart are its meaningful characters and beautiful locales, including dusty bars and farm homes that twist into something magical at the blink of an eye. It’s been lauded as one of the best “art games"; the game experiments with perspective, dialogue and magical realism, blending them together.