The announcement of the final chapter coincides with the release of the first chapter on Jan. 7, 2013.
Fans have eagerly awaited the fifth and final act. Act IV released nearly four years ago. In 2017, the game’s developer Cardboard Computer teamed up with publisher Annapurna Interactive to announce Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition. This version (releasing on January 28 as well) will include all acts and interludes, and is tailored specifically for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. On PC, that same content can be found on Steam, available to all who purchase Kentucky Route Zero’s season pass.
