Japanese are known for topping Twitter metrics over the years. Even in the last week alone, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa managed to post the two most retweeted tweets in history. Even as far back as 2011, users in Japan tweeted so fervently about a classic anime showing up on TV, the topic surpassed Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement as the app’s most tweeted-about event.

“Twitter’s popularity in Japan continues to play a role in what games people talk about locally and globally,” Rishi Chadha, global head of gaming partnerships at Twitter, told The Post. “The fandom from the region continues to drive conversation around many of the most tweeted about games in the world, showcasing that video games truly have no borders.”

For example, Final Fantasy, a Japan-native series that has not seen a new release in more than three years, climbed even higher in 2019, likely pushed by feverish anticipation for the March remake of the groundbreaking Final Fantasy 7.

Chadha said he expects Japan to further influence the conversation in 2020, especially since legendary fighting game tournament EVO takes place in Tokyo later this month. This summer the Intel Open World will precede the Tokyo Olympics and the Tokyo Game Show in the fall.

Fortnite still managed to be the second most tweeted-about game, with Final Fantasy coming in third. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Minecraft were the only other two games made in the West on the list.

FaZe Clan was the most tweeted about esports team, with G2 Esports and Cloud9 coming in second and third. To no one’s surprise, the League of Legends Worlds Championship was the most talked about esports event, with EVO 2019 and Fortnite World Cup falling next.

While esports events drew eyes, noncompetitive personalities dominated the conversation. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who occasionally participates in Fortnite tournaments but is better known for his streaming, can add another notch to his reputation as gaming’s most popular personality. Spanish YouTuber ElRubius, who has amassed billions of views over the years, comes in second, with Irish YouTuber Jack Septic Eye being third.

Here are all the most talked about topics and personalities of 2019, according to Twitter:

Most talked about video games

Fate/Grand Order Fortnite Final Fantasy Identity V Granblue Fantasy Ensemble Stars Monster Strike PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Minecraft Super Smash Bros.

Most talked about esports teams

FaZe Clan G2 Esports Cloud9 Fnatic 100 Thieves Team Liquid Team SoloMid Flamengo MAD Lions (Formerly Splyce) OpTic Gaming

Countries tweeting the most about gaming

Japan United States Korea Thailand Brazil France Great Britain Indonesia Spain Philippines

Most talked about gaming events

E3 2019 Tokyo Game Show 2019 The Game Awards 2019 Paris Games Week FGO Fest Gamescom 2019 BlizzCon 2019 TwitchCon 2019 Tokaigi Game Party Tokyo 2019 PAX East 2019

Most talked about esports events

LoL Worlds 2019 EVO 2019 Fortnite World Cup 2019 The International 2019 The Overwatch League 2019 Finals IEM Katowice CS:GO Major Call of Duty World Championship LoL MSI 2019 CWL Anaheim CWL Miami

Most talked about gaming personalities

Ninja (@Ninja) ElRubius (@Rubiu5) Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) Tfue (@TTfue) CourageJD (@CouRageJD) Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) Pokimane (@pokimanelol) TimTheTatman (@timthetatman) DrLupo (@DrLupo) Dr. Disrespect (@drdisrespect)

