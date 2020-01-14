Delays for massive blockbuster games are common around this time of year. With the industry preparing for big, anticipated releases slated for spring, summer and the holidays, the news from Square Enix isn’t all that surprising. Early builds for Marvel’s Avengers received a mixed reception at E3 2019 and subsequent, similar events. Final Fantasy VII fans will likely have a critical eye when revisiting the classic, setting a high bar for developers to clear.

“We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience,” wrote Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase in a statement. “I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.”

Marvel’s Avengers’s developer Crystal Dynamics released a similar statement, with studio co-heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg citing “fine tuning and polishing” as the reason for the delay. “We will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”