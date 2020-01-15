Ninja told viewers about his playable, virtual twin during a Wednesday morning stream.

“It happened. It’s official,” he said. “We finally got a Ninja skin in the game. In Fortnite. We did it.”

You can purchase the skin when it comes to Fortnite on January 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time, but if you want to see it in action, Ninja is using it now before it releases to the public.

Ninja said the skin "looks just like me.” The character sports his iconic, light blue hair and a sleek jacket with the Ninja logo printed on the sleeve. There are four variations of the skin, including one wielding two katanas.

The skin is the first of the “icon series,” which will bring real-world personalities to Fortnite. Epic teases that streamers Loserfruit and TheGrefg are among many that will be part of the series in the future.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

Epic’s plans are grand, and they don’t stop at video games: The publisher says it will collaborate with not just gaming luminaries, but stars and personalities of all sorts, citing its previous collaborations with music artists Marshmello and Major Lazer. Epic has also teamed up with Disney in the past, hosting Avengers and Star Wars themed events.

Epic Games isn’t the only publisher teaming up with big names and superstars: Late last year, League of Legends announced its own skins designed by luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

“This is just the beginning of gaming, music, film, and fashion colliding in Fortnite,” tweeted Epic Games, the studio behind Fortnite.