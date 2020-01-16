“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable,” wrote Marcin Iwínski and Adam Badowski, the co-founder and head of CD Projekt Red, respectively, in a statement published to Twitter. “Due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish play testing, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for the generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”