It’s delay season! Fresh on the heels of delays by Square Enix, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077, its much anticipated adaptation of the tabletop game of the same name, will be delayed to September.

The new release date will be September 17, a delay of five months from the original date, April 16. This pushes it further away from April’s busy season with the recently-pushed release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Resident Evil 3. It also aligns it closer with the release of next-gen consoles for Sony and Microsoft.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable,” wrote Marcin Iwínski and Adam Badowski, the co-founder and head of CD Projekt Red, respectively, in a statement published to Twitter. “Due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish play testing, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for the generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

The game’s developers promised more regular updates going forward.

Read more: