“After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company,” reads a short statement in the SEC filing. “We are extremely grateful for his contributions.”

A Rockstar spokeperson confirmed the news and declined to comment.

The British-born storyteller wrote the landmark Grand Theft Auto series with his brother. Houser’s Grand Theft Auto stories were often biting, critical depictions of modern American culture. Grand Theft Auto 5, the latest entry in the franchise, would go on to become the most financially successful entertainment product — meaning not just video games, but film, music, etc. — in history. Houser is also credited as a lead writer for the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Houser brothers were included in TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2009 list.

“The Housers are doing the world of Tom Wolfe, creating tapestries of modern times as detailed as those of Balzack or Dickens,” wrote Matt Selman, executive producer of “The Simpsons,” for TIME Magazine.