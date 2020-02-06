“She carries herself with just the sense of dignity and prestige," Riot Games art director Seth Haak told The Washington Post. "I think who she is as a character and her personality were just a natural fit for that brand.”

AD

AD

The new skin features her sporting sunglasses, a fashionable scarf and golden caps on the tips of her dreadlocks. Riot, who has been collaborating with Louis Vuitton for about a year, said the art team was determined to fit Louis Vuitton’s aesthetic into League of Legends without it being jarring.

“Our team didn’t want to make it feel like it was a walking billboard for Louis Vuitton," Haak said. "But it was really fun as an artist, working with other artists in a different industry, to have that kind of collaboration.”

Fans can snag her stylish new look for 100 Prestige Points starting Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. Eastern time. As for those who want League of Legends-inspired Louis Vuitton apparel to wear themselves, they’re in luck: A Senna-inspired capsule collection, similar to Qiyana’s collection from December, arrives on February 14 on Louis Vuitton’s official website.