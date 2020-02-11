Long rumored and much anticipated, it appears a battle royale mode may be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

YouTuber PrestigeIsKey posted on Twitter the new intro cinematic for the launch of the game’s Season 2 update, which pushed live Tuesday. In the cinematic, a three-person squad of soldiers makes its way through a destroyed airport terminal (which appears to be the famed Terminal multiplayer map from Activision’s 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2).

After a brief firefight, the squad departs while Simon “Ghost” Riley enters the scene and makes a few cryptic comments to Captain Price over his radio. Then the scene pulls back to reveal a massive map marked by active combat — including vehicles, explosions, and a number of visible combatants — while another group of soldiers drops down to the battlefield from a plane. In the background, a ring-shaped cloud of gas appears to surround the battlefield.

The skydiving and the “ring” both strongly hint at the introduction of a battle royale mode, a la Call of Duty: Black Ops 4′s Blackout mode. Another signal something big is coming? The game now features a locked “Classified” menu on its mode select screen, alongside the campaign, multiplayer and co-op options.

In recent months, Internet rumors have suggested a battle royale mode is coming. This included postings that appeared to show the potential map from an aerial view, along with others finding hints in Modern Warfare’s source code.

Read more: