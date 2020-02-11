After a brief firefight, the squad departs while Simon “Ghost” Riley enters the scene and makes a few cryptic comments to Captain Price over his radio. Then the scene pulls back to reveal a massive map marked by active combat — including vehicles, explosions, and a number of visible combatants — while another group of soldiers drops down to the battlefield from a plane. In the background, a ring-shaped cloud of gas appears to surround the battlefield.

New Intro cinematic for Season Two #ModernWarfare (Almost looks like a full scale battle taking place at the end 👀) pic.twitter.com/lHaWoJFRWL — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) February 11, 2020

The skydiving and the “ring” both strongly hint at the introduction of a battle royale mode, a la Call of Duty: Black Ops 4′s Blackout mode. Another signal something big is coming? The game now features a locked “Classified” menu on its mode select screen, alongside the campaign, multiplayer and co-op options.

In recent months, Internet rumors have suggested a battle royale mode is coming. This included postings that appeared to show the potential map from an aerial view, along with others finding hints in Modern Warfare’s source code.