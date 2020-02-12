“Covering, hosting and sharing E3 has been a highlight of my year, not to mention a defining part of my career,” Keighley said in a statement to The Washington Post Wednesday. “While I want to support the developers who will showcase their work, I also need to be open and honest with you, the fans, about precisely what to expect from me. I have made the difficult decision to decline to produce E3 Coliseum.”

When asked why he’s bowing out, Keighley said E3, created by the Entertainment Software Association, needs to evolve as an event.

AD

AD

“Based on what’s been communicated to me about the show, I just don’t feel comfortable participating,” Keighley told The Post. “It’s no secret that E3 needs to evolve and I have lots of ideas around that, but have decided to take a wait-and-see approach. I’m looking forward to learning more about the ESA’s vision for the show beyond what was in the blog post last week.“

The Post has reached out to the ESA for comment.

As a trade event, E3 has been the biggest event of the year for the gaming industry, but the show’s importance and popularity has diminished in recent years. Sony has been the most notable recent exit, opting to bow out of the show for the second year in a row, even with PlayStation 5 expected to hit the market this holiday season.

AD

“After thorough evaluation, SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020,” a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz earlier this year. “We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.”

AD

Nintendo famously opted out of a live appearance years ago, relying on its popular Direct format to make announcements online.