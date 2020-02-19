Fortnite’s seasonal changes often come with game-changing events, like the black hole or a huge Godzilla-like fight that ended the last summer season. And usually these changes would come with hints littered throughout the previous season, all tied to some very vague lore that remains intentionally inconsistent and vague. These last four months have been different ... until recently.

Worldwide, real-world billboards and ads dropped a black-and-gold logo with a phone number. Fortnite players spotted several in cities like Paris, Venice Beach, Poland and Moscow, each with a phone number with different messages about secret agent stuff.

Here’s one spotted in Australia.

Then earlier this week, players found their menus appearing to be “hacked” with secret messages and images about the new season.

Anybody open up the item shop and be able to hit “Message Redacted” and have this happen? 🤔 #Fortnite #FortniteChapter2 #FortniteChapter2Season2 pic.twitter.com/Xl7SGW8hpS — Goatee Snipez (@GoateeSnipez) February 18, 2020

This is not the first time Fortnite used real-world ads to tie into the game, or what’s known as an “augmented reality game." Fortnite in-game locations started appearing in California deserts to promote 2018′s Season 5 launch.

The game’s Twitter account has also been tweeting out random imagery, including a man with a skull mask, and various explosive devices, all wrapped in gold. Dynamite sticks, previously removed from the game, appear to be returning in some way. Weapons like dynamite are often vaulted, or removed from the game, to maintain balance. At the time, there were too many explosive weapons for players to use.

Fortnite observers also noticed code that hinted that a Trios mode, allowing players to form teams of three, may return. Fortnite also regularly swaps out different game modes to keep players engaged.

Trios was recently pushed to the top of the playlists in the API meaning that we should be expecting it to release again soon! — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) February 12, 2020

Fortnite players on the game’s subreddit also suddenly awoke to a flair on their usernames that indicated they were “activated.” And a bot named The Agency mysteriously appeared in the game’s Discord chat server.

Finally, various items around the map in the game also appear to be wrapped in gold. Leakers point to a gold-figured skeleton figure that may point to a unifying theme for this season. But until Thursday morning’s downtime is gone, there’s no telling what’s next.

The latest gold-themed clues ended what had been a relatively quiet spell for the game. The biggest event of Fortnite Chapter 2 was the Star Wars promotional tie-in to the “The Rise of Skywalker,” which featured Fortnite’s first-ever “talk show” starring director J.J. Abrams. And there’s very little in the way of past seasonal story lines like big, mysterious glowing cubes or rocket launch countdowns.

It’s been a strange and relatively listless four months for the world’s most popular shooting gallery. Fortnite popularized the “seasonal” format for online games, and typically the game would end seasons after about 8 to 9 weeks. The current season, which kicked off “Chapter 2” of the game, has lasted since mid-October, when the game famously went into a black hole for three days before launching a redesigned map.

Fortnite’s massive playerbase of hundreds of millions become frenzied with every droplet of information. And that’s just the way Epic Games likes it. We’ll update this piece when Season 2 finally goes live.