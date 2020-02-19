The news comes after Boston released a statement confirming its first case of coronavirus in the state of Massachusetts. The patient will “continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials,” it reads.

Coronavirus has been classified as a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), as it has spread to more than 20 countries. Eight cases have been confirmed in the United States. The coronavirus outbreak has affected the video game industry, with the Switch port of The Outer Worlds delayed because of it. The Overwatch League canceled its matches that would have took place in China later this year.

At PAX East, PlayStation was scheduled to show over 20 games at its booth, including some hotly anticipated games of the year like The Last of Us 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Nioh 2. This would have been the first public hands-on for The Last of Us 2.

Naughty Dog has responded to the news on Twitter, chiming in that they are “disappointed” to not see fans react to The Last of Us 2 demo.

We’re so sad to have to miss PAX East! We were really looking forward to meeting you and seeing your reactions to the demo. Although we know this makes the wait until May 29 a bit harder, we appreciate your understanding. Don’t worry, we’ll have more to share closer to launch. https://t.co/tIJ0Z7Ztcs — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 19, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.