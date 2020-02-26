The game puts you in the shoes of a performer operating a DJ deck in front of a lively concert crowd. On the deck, you can drop different songs into four slots. It’s up to you how you want to incorporate each fragment (like vocals from a Lady Gaga track) into your musical creation.
It’s a concept akin to Harmonix’s DropMix, a musical toy and card game built in conjunction with Hasbro that launched in 2017. In DropMix, you can create your own tracks by placing songs or components of songs (represented as playing cards) on a board to mix musical beats. DropMix required a peripheral to work, whereas Fuser is all digital.
“With Fuser, we are delivering the ultimate music fantasy game,” Harmonix CEO Steve Janiak said in a press release provided to The Washington Post. “Music today is an experience. It’s not just people listening to albums any more — it’s recording and sharing videos of you singing along to your favorite songs, watching your favorite bands play at festivals and sharing hit music with your friends. Fuser puts players at the center of all that by letting you mix and share some of the biggest hits on your way to becoming a festival headliner.”
Fuser will include over 100 songs across a multitude of music genres, including hip-hop, dance, rock, country and more. It comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in the fall.
