Disco Elysium, the ambitious role-playing game from Estonian developer ZA/UM, is nominated for seven categories. At The Game Awards late last year, the title took the most hardware with four wins, beating Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, which took home three.
Also receiving plenty of consideration for the BAFTA awards, Life is Strange 2 is nominated across five categories and Annapurna Interactive’s Outer Wilds is nominated six times. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which won best game at The Game Awards, also has four nominations.
The best game category includes Control, Disco Elysium, Nintendo’s Luigi’s Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and indie hit Untitled Goose Game.
At the show, Kojima will receive a BAFTA fellowship, which is a lifetime achievement award. In past years, industry visionaries like Shigeru Miyamoto and John Carmack were honored with the award.
The ceremony takes place in London at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on April 2.
Best game
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
British game
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Heaven’s Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Debut game
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
Original property
- Baba is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Evolving game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky: Beyond
- Path of Exile
Family
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi’s Mansio 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Games beyond entertainment
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
Game design
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
Multiplayer
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale For Two
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Music
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Wattam
Narrative
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Outer Wilds
- The Outer Worlds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
EE mobile game of the year
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man’s Phone
- Pokémon Go
- Tangle Tower
- What the Golf?
Performer in a leading role
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Performer in a supporting role
- Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control
Technical achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Artistic achievement
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Audio achievement
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
