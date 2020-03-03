Annually, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Games Awards honors excellence in games, from best music to narrative. This year features 18 categories for its nominations, with four that are new: animation, technical achievement, performer in a leading role and performer in a supporting role. For the 2020 awards, Control and Death Stranding lead with 11 nominations each, including best game.

Disco Elysium, the ambitious role-playing game from Estonian developer ZA/UM, is nominated for seven categories. At The Game Awards late last year, the title took the most hardware with four wins, beating Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, which took home three.

Also receiving plenty of consideration for the BAFTA awards, Life is Strange 2 is nominated across five categories and Annapurna Interactive’s Outer Wilds is nominated six times. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which won best game at The Game Awards, also has four nominations.

The best game category includes Control, Disco Elysium, Nintendo’s Luigi’s Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and indie hit Untitled Goose Game.

At the show, Kojima will receive a BAFTA fellowship, which is a lifetime achievement award. In past years, industry visionaries like Shigeru Miyamoto and John Carmack were honored with the award.

The ceremony takes place in London at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on April 2.

Best game

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Untitled Goose Game

British game

  • Dirt Rally 2.0
  • Heaven’s Vault
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Observation
  • Planet Zoo
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

Debut game

  • Ape Out
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana Zero
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Manifold Garden

Original property

  • Baba is You
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Evolving game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky: Beyond
  • Path of Exile

Family

  • Concrete Genie
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Luigi’s Mansio 3
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Vacation Simulator
  • Wattam

Games beyond entertainment

  • Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
  • Death Stranding
  • Kind Words
  • Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
  • Neo Cab
  • Ring Fit Adventure

Game design

  • Baba Is You
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Wattam

Multiplayer

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Tick Tock: A Tale For Two
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Music

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Wattam

Narrative

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
  • Outer Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

EE mobile game of the year

  • Assemble With Care
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Dead Man’s Phone
  • Pokémon Go
  • Tangle Tower
  • What the Golf?

Performer in a leading role

  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
  • Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies
  • Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
  • Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding

Performer in a supporting role

  • Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
  • Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding
  • Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
  • Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding
  • Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control

Technical achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Artistic achievement

  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Audio achievement

  • Ape Out
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Untitled Goose Game

