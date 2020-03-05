Customization continues to be a big piece in New Horizons, and I was excited by the wide array of clothing styles I saw, which included berets, denim jackets, hair clips, raincoats, and even a clown nose or dog snout for your face.

Fitting rooms let you try on different clothes before purchasing them. While in a fitting room, your character reacts when you put different clothes on them by striking poses, and choosing different facial expressions.

House customization is streamlined with a furniture placement system similar to Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, but with a variety of different camera angles, including pulled back and top down. You can also hang things on walls, which opens up a wealth of possibilities. It’s reminiscent of The Sims 4’s build mode.

It looks like you can (probably) customize your furniture with different colors, or at least collect color-coded items. As I explored a house, the bedroom had all-green decor including the bed, wardrobe, couch and so on.

In the living room, I noticed a TV set with what looked almost like an appearance from Wii Fit trainer on the screen, but it’s hard to say. It could also be a generic exercise show. Still, it would be fun if villagers can watch different channels.

You have a lot more storage options, which is great since your inventory is limited. While perusing the storage menu of a home, I noticed something that looked like an intercom. Maybe villagers can ring this and talk to you from outside?