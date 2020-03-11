The Paris Eternal announced the news on Twitter Wednesday, stating the French government has banned gatherings over more than 1,000 people in order to contain the virus in the country. The series of matches in the French capital, on April 11 and 12, would have been the franchise’s first in front of a home crowd. The team has been based in New Jersey for the early part of the 2020 schedule to mitigate travel and practice concerns.
— Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) March 11, 2020
Up until now, the Overwatch League (OWL) has canceled all scheduled matches in China and South Korea through March. Teams from both countries are heading to Los Angeles. A representative for the Shanghai Dragons wrote in an email that the franchise is heading across the Pacific to then compete in OWL competitions.
It’s not clear yet how any of the matches will be rescheduled. Some teams have already played up to seven matches this season. Meanwhile, a quarter of the league hasn’t played a single match.
Activision Blizzard, the company behind Overwatch, created the league to become the first truly international esports league, with teams based in local markets across three continents. So far, the coronavirus has stalled those ambitions. The only matches held so far this season have been in the United States.
The Post reached out to both the Paris Eternal and OWL for further comment regarding the schedule change but did not hear back as of publishing this article.
