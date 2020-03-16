Below is a rundown of the Xbox Series X specs:

CPU : 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with SMT)

GPU : 12 TFLOPs, 52 CUs at 1.825GHz, Custom RDNA 2

Die Size : 360.45mm2

Process : TSMC 7nm Enhanced

Memory : 16GB GDDR6

Memory Bandwidth : 10GB at 560GB/s, 6GB at 336GB/s

Internal Storage : 1TB Custom NVMe SSD

I/O Throughput : 2.4GB/s (Raw), 4.8GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage : 1TB Expansion Card

External Storage : USB 3.2 HDD Support

Optical Drive : 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K at 60fps and up to 120fps

Xbox Series X comes with some massive improvements in terms of performance, and boasts much shorter load times. In a Microsoft-led tech demo, Xbox Series X whipped through a load screen 40 seconds quicker than the Xbox One X, thanks to the next-gen console’s solid state drive (SSD).

The SSD will also let players instantly resume games and pick back up where they left off, even weeks later. According to Microsoft’s blog post, one of its testers “unplugged his console for a week, then took an update, and was still able to continue right where he left off without so much as a loading screen.”

Digital Foundry’s firsthand look at the console also shows some impressive findings. The Series X processor, the article reads, is so powerful it could hypothetically run four Xbox One S games at once. Ray tracing, which we’ve already seen implemented in some games (such as its remarkable form in Remedy’s Control), will have a bigger focus on the Series X.

“Without hardware acceleration, this work could have been done in the shaders, but would have consumed over 13 TFLOPs alone,” Andrew Goossen, Microsoft’s technical fellow and Xbox system architect, told EuroGamer and Digital Foundry. “For the Series X, this work is offloaded onto dedicated hardware and the shader can continue to run in parallel with full performance. In other words, Series X can effectively tap the equivalent of well over 25 TFLOPs of performance while ray tracing.”

The next-gen console supports 8K resolutions and frame rates as high as 120fps for gaming. Microsoft has teamed up with HDMI and TV manufacturers to bring features like 120hz support, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate to provide more seamless and uninterrupted gameplay.

“While it can be difficult to notice the improved latency from any one of these improvements alone, when they all add up, it makes for a profoundly more responsive experience,” writes Microsoft’s Xbox Wire editor-and-chief Will Tuttle in the blog post.