To whom you have spoken, or plan to speak, for this story. (If you’re pitching a story that revolves around getting answers from these sources, we’d like to know in advance that they’re willing to speak with you).

We do not accept op-eds, and we rarely accept reviews (our staff handles 99 percent of these) or essays (which fall slightly outside of the scope of what we usually publish). If you’d still like to propose a review, please do so early and outline why you would be a good fit to write it. The same goes for essays; here’s an example of the kind of essay we do accept.

Some pitches start with “I want to look into how x is impacting y.” The result might make for a fascinating story, but if you’re pitching this to us, you should include the answer to the question ( Here’s how x is impacting y) and explain why the result is compelling.

There’s a particular kind of story that stands out to us: We want reported stories that reveal some kind of tension. What’s a challenge that a person or community faces? How is the subject of your story changing the industry? Who are the stakeholders who will have to adapt? What’s something or someone people have been overlooking, and why is that an issue? Pitches that demonstrate that you’ve homed in on a source of tension and that you’re well versed in the answers to the crucial questions surrounding it jump to the top of our list.