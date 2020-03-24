There’s a particular kind of story that stands out to us: We want reported stories that reveal some kind of tension. What’s a challenge that a person or community faces? How is the subject of your story changing the industry? Who are the stakeholders who will have to adapt? What’s something or someone people have been overlooking, and why is that an issue? Pitches that demonstrate that you’ve homed in on a source of tension and that you’re well versed in the answers to the crucial questions surrounding it jump to the top of our list.