Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020
The United States has over 200,000 cases, the most of any country in the world, and the death count has exceeded 5,000. The Trump administration has extended social-distancing guidelines until April 30, leaving many Americans home bound and many jobless due to major economic fallout.
Sony’s decision to push these releases is unsurprising considering the pandemic. Delays are common in the video game industry, but added concerns with the coronavirus crisis could complicate game development and release plans further.
One of the first coronavirus-related video game delays was the Outer Worlds port to Nintendo Switch, which is now slated for June. Other publishers and developers have begun to prepare for delays. In an interview with The Washington Post, for example, Nintendo said they aim to be “flexible” in the wake of possible delays with Animal Crossing: New Horizons’s post-launch content.
