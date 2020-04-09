But considering the predictions being made about the length of our stay-home time, the situation called for something along the lines of the latter. After reviewing a few options, Emma suggested Luigi’s Mansion 3, an idea I almost immediately shot down. Luigi is just dollar-store Mario, I reasoned, and if the game had been any good it would have been called Mario’s Mansion 3. (Plot twist: Reviews suggest that Luigi’s Mansion 3 is actually pretty good, and it was named best family game at the Game Awards 2019. I did not read any of those reviews before making my decision because I’m an idiot dad-gamer, as will become painfully clear.)

No, I already had decided which game we were going to purchase, mainly because my pal Phil — like me a father to an 8-year-old, a son born two days before my daughter — had told me it was great. We were going to get Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In my eyes — the eyes of a 40-something man who last avidly played video games sometime during the early Grand Theft Auto era, so basically 8 billion years ago — it checked all the boxes. I remembered the original Zelda from my childhood NES days as being fun, and challenging, and having that snazzy gold case. The modern version seemed to have garnered good reviews. Phil liked it. A perfect choice, I thought.

AD

AD

The reality: My daughter lost interest within, oh, about five minutes of our hero being reborn in the opening scene. There was no immediate payoff, no power moons to collect, no fun sidegames to play. Just a lot of … walking through a field? She went back to watching videos of cretinous 20-somethings yelling at one another on YouTube, leaving me to soldier on.

So I did. I found weapons and food and died a whole lot, either because the weapons sucked or I fell from a great height or I apparently was poorly dressed for the elements. I also encountered an old man, who sent me on a quest to recover some kind of doodad in exchange for a hang glider that would allow me to fly away from this godforsaken place.

I did this quest, fully expecting it would advance me through the game.

AD

It did not.

Upon return of the doodad, the old man informed me that I had to complete like three other quests before getting his magic hang glider. Where these quests were located in an area the apparent size of New Jersey was left unsaid, because the old man is a [multiple deleted curse words] and I hate him.

So I did what any rusty gamer with other responsibilities and limited time — even in quarantine — would do: I cheated by going online to find out how to accomplish all this. The first quest, involving bombs, was fairly straightforward. The second was not, as it was located in a cold-weather area and I had to first acquire some sort of jacket to keep me warm. To do so, I had to cook something because video games now involve cooking, for some reason, and to find the proper ingredients I had to hunt, fish and forage for spicy peppers. The fishing was easy: I just threw a bomb into the water, like any proper sportsman would do, and the fish died. The peppers were not hard to find. But the hunting involved, as far as I can tell, sneaking up on an animal and using the bow and arrow, action that involves an intricate process of button-pushing that I cannot master because today’s modern controllers have simply too many buttons.

I’ve landed exactly one arrow into the side of an animal, and it brushed itself off and ran away.

AD

AD

Alternately, I could find that stupid old man atop a mountain — of course that jerk would be sitting on top of a mountain — and he would just give me the jacket. I refuse to give him the satisfaction.

So here I am, ignoring my daughter’s pleas that she wants to play Odyssey because I can’t kill a bison and thus make the recipe that will get me a jacket in a video game. I try to explain this to both her and my wife, and they decide that six feet is not sufficient social distancing.

At some point, I may have to try another tactic to move forward in this sprawling riddle of a game, but for now I will give it one more shot (and then, probably, many more shots after that). It’s something to do, a goal to attain during these uneasy times. And hey, I’m getting outside.