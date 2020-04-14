With XCOM: Chimera Squad, fans return to familiar turn-based strategy encounters as they lead squads through enemy confrontations. It is neither a sequel nor expansion, 2K explained.

Set five years after XCOM 2′s events, XCOM: Chimera Squad sees humans, hybrids and aliens all working together in hopes of finding peace and coexistence. But those ideas aren’t widely supported by everyone in this universe. Chimera Squad is an elite force of different races that band together to fight against and destroy these threats to society.

In XCOM: Chimera Squad, players take control of 11 different agents that each have their own personalities and tactical abilities. XCOM 2′s Viper, an alien whose long tongue can pull enemies out into the open, returns in this entry.

The game also comes with some of its own unique twists. Breach Mode, for example, is a new combat phase where you can assign specific agents to different areas of the map and coordinate their plans of assault with skills specific to this mode.

When out of combat, players will also work at a headquarters, where they manage operations like tasks, investigations and agent assignments in an allotted time.

“With XCOM: Chimera Squad, we felt there were exciting gameplay opportunities yet to be discovered within the XCOM universe,” Mark Nauta, lead Designer at Firaxis Games, said in a news release. “Gameplay like Breach Mode, interleaved turn order, and the introduction of agents as fully fleshed-out characters will revolutionize how the game plays while still retaining the combat experience that makes the XCOM series so loved by gaming communities around the world.”

XCOM: Chimera Squad is launching exclusively for PC, with a limited-edition introductory price of $9.99 as part of a sale “celebrating the strength of the brand and support of its global community,” read the news release.

Once the sale ends on May 1, XCOM: Chimera Squad will sell for $19.99.