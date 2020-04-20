Players can arrive in the game 30 minutes ahead of each performance to find their preferred perch.
The event will extend into the game’s storefront as well, where player can purchase Scott’s outfits and emotes beginning April 21. And much like Fortnite’s Star Wars event, every attendee for the live performance will get a special glider and two load screen images free.
The live performances by Scott are just the latest crossover events between the game and real-world entertainers. American DJ Marshmello previously held a live concert inside the game. Director J.J. Abrams also unveiled a scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Fortnite shortly before the movie’s premier.
The event is another example of the so-called Metaverse, porting real-world moments and people into a virtual world. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has openly discussed this as an ambition for Fortnite.
