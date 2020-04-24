So, let’s set the record straight. What exactly does the newest update offer? It turns out it has significant substance, which is a big step up from Nintendo’s previous humdrum event, Bunny Day, which concluded in mid-April. From an assortment of items that beautify your gardens to an extravagant new museum wing, these exciting additions breathe new life into a game that’s barely a month old.

Freebies

Upon booting up your recently-updated game, you’ll notice your mailbox has two messages, one from Bank of Nook and the other from Nintendo. The bank notifies you of a reduced interest rate for your account (this is likely to curb the all-too-quick road to wealth many players have taken) and attaches a gift of a rug shaped like a bag of bells. As for Nintendo, their message thanks you for downloading the update and gives you a decorative world map to hang on the wall.

Outside of slashing your interest rate (it’s unclear how much the rate has changed), these freebies are welcome.

New seasonal events

This update brings not one, but four seasonal events which are sure to keep things interesting for a while. Here’s a rundown of what we know about each one.

Nature Day (April 23 to May 4): Your island will have fun, “eco-friendly” Nook Miles objectives that center around planting shrubs and enjoying nature. Once you’ve completed one of them, speak to Tom Nook and he’ll reward you with a DIY crafting recipe for hedges, which can can be placed around your island with the fence tool.

May Day Tour (May 1 to 7): Mystery Island Tours, which are randomly-generated islands you can visit, will have a special offering throughout the first week of May. During this period, you can obtain a single-use May Day ticket that transports you to a unique and never-before-seen island. In the trailer from Nintendo, it included a hedge maze and a brief hint that Rover, a character Animal Crossing veterans will recognize from previous installments, is about to make his first appearance in New Horizons.

International Museum Day (May 18 to 31): Following May Day Tour, players can participate in a Stamp Rally. This involves receiving a stamp card that can be filled by viewing different exhibits within the museum to earn a reward.

Wedding Season (June 1 to 30): Whether this is a direct response to Nintendo noticing (June 1 to 30): Whether this is a direct response to Nintendo noticing players have been holding actual weddings within the game , or if it’s a wild coincidence, it’s hard to say, but we’re excited about wedding season. Players visit Harvey’s Island (a place that is designed specifically for in-game photo shoots) to celebrate Reese and Cyrus’s marriage, two alpacas in love. After attending, players receive special wedding-themed gifts.

Leif’s garden items

To kickstart Nature Day, a familiar sloth will visit your island. His name is Leif, and he first appeared in the previous installment, Animal Crossing: New Leaf. He arrives with an assortment of items to sell, including certain flowers (i.e. mums, lilies, cosmos) and shrubbery. The latter shouldn’t be confused with hedges: the key difference is hedges are sturdy fence structures whereas shrubs are planted the same way you would plant trees and flowers.

Since the update went live, I’ve already made a gorgeous garden atop a cliff overlooking my town. Using Leif’s greenery offerings as an ensemble can make for a really vibrant setting, but keep in mind that it takes two days for shrubs to grow into bushes.

Similar to fishing aficionado C.J. and bug enthusiast Flick, two other villagers that periodically visit your island throughout the week, Leif buys a particular item at a premium. In his case it’s weeds, which can be sold at double the price (20 bells) compared to Nook’s Cranny (10 bells). If you have an excess of weeds (be careful, you might want to keep some for crafting purposes) then you can accrue extra cash this way.

Jolly Redd’s art peddling

Like in previous Animal Crossing games, Jolly Redd (formerly known as Crazy Redd) is a scam artist. He’s an art peddler — but not everything he sells is legitimate.

It’s important to have a keen eye when analyzing the legitimacy of his paintings. These classical art portraits are based off real paintings, like Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night (in-game it’s called “Twinkling Painting”), so just compare them to the real thing. If you notice any discrepancies, it’s likely fabricated and not worth your money.

Redd doesn’t adhere to any particular schedule, meaning he’ll show up on your island randomly. Thankfully, Isabelle will tip you off in the morning that a “shady character” was seen roaming the island. After a couple interactions and buying some of his wares, he’ll set up shop on the northern part of your island on a hidden beach. He’ll return randomly with his rickety tugboat docked on the shore.

His boat holds a small art store, where you can buy the aforementioned paintings (which you can keep or donate to the museum), unique furniture and statues. These wares rotate daily, and the one-purchase-a-day rule for his shop means you should choose carefully what you buy.

Additional museum wing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’s museum is already breathtaking, and this update brings an entirely new wing dedicated to showcasing art (the other exhibits are centered around fossils, insects and fish). After a few days, you’ll have a newly renovated museum with an expansive floor that is built specifically for the art you receive from Redd. Of course, this will start off as simply a pretty, but empty, room. Once you begin to fill it up, it’ll radiate a feeling of magnificence.

Be warned: Like the retail store Nook’s Cranny, museum construction takes a full day and renders it inaccessible for that time.

New shirts

Isabelle and Tom Nook both wear Nook Inc. aloha shirts in the resident services building, and these specific variations were unavailable to the player, until now. With the new update, you can purchase both coral and green versions of the clothing through the kiosk for 600 Nook Miles each.