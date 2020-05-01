Now, the new title, whose humble origins draw back to internal card game sessions at the company, stands as a test of the company’s staying power, as well as broader questions around the challenges of administering collectible card games, microtransactions and how players interact online.

Collectible card games (CCGs) are not new to the video game world: The Witcher 3 featured Gwent, which was eventually spun off into a stand-alone title. Blizzard’s Hearthstone looms over the genre, and when Legends of Runeterra was first announced, many immediately drew comparisons. Anticipating this, Riot knew it wanted to do things differently, according to the game’s executive producer, Jeff Jew. Two crucial differentiating elements are the game’s business model and its approach to prompting player interactions.

For starters, Riot wholly jettisoned booster packs — essentially randomized card packs, equivalent to loot boxes — hoping to avoid a pay-to-win model that may lead to an uneven playing field. While Legends of Runeterra does feature microtransactions, based around a premium currency called coins that can only be purchased with real money, the game also gives players other options. Shards and wild cards, two other forms of in-game currency, can be earned through gameplay. While you can play for free, certain card packs (like a starter bundle) and some cosmetics can only be purchased with coins.

Jew believes this model to be more sustainable in the long run. “We want to support this game for years to come,” Jew said. “And over that long tail, what we’ve found is if you have a system that is really engaging and fun, eventually players may spend money on something and that’s actually good enough to keep us going.”

“Long term engagement” is the goal, said Jew, and that is partly achieved through a consumer-friendly in-game economy and monthly balancing updates to maintain a healthy meta. Some balancing has already been put into place during the open beta, like removing the cap for wild card purchases. Jew says the original restriction “worked against” his team’s goals in creating a “rich deck building experience” that puts freedom and experimentation first.

“We also made the free-to-play progression even more generous,” Jew said. “So your weekly rewards and the weekly vault are much better.”

Though certain elements of Legends of Runeterra will feel familiar to Hearthstone players, new mechanics, such as the attacking and defending system, keep things fresh. Legends of Runeterra gives players the chance to “respond” to an opponent’s strategy: When a card is played, control is ceded and handed to the other player. This dynamic produces what Jew sees as something mirroring a conversation, and something that can spark one as well.

“When card games went digital, we felt like they missed a lot of that [feeling] of sitting across from the other person at a table and having that experience of actually interacting with them that came with the paper card games of old,” Jew said. “Through prototyping, we found this model where it traded off actions with your opponent and made it really feel like you were having a conversation with that person. It captured the back-and-forth nature we had when we were kids.”

Without that “conversation,” Jew thinks CCGs can start to feel like a puzzle you’re solving separately from your opponent, rather than interacting with them — a feeling anathema to the origins of the game.

Notably, however, players will not be able to converse with one another in a game. While Riot has confronted with toxic player chat in both League of Legends and its upcoming first-person shooter game, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra won’t have that problem. Not only is there no voice chat, there’s no text-based chat either. Players will have to resort to emotes to express themselves. This approach will help alleviate some of the in-game toxicity with which Jew’s counterparts on other titles are currently grappling, particularly after a Riot employee shared her own story of harassment in Valorant.

The format of League of Legends and Valorant, both team-based games where even players on the same team may have conflicting goals, can lead to “high intensity scenarios,” said Jew, but that characteristic isn’t shared by the one-on-one Legends of Runeterra.

“I think that [Riot is] very, very committed to solving these issues and trying to basically try to set codes of conduct for our players to abide by and taking really strict action so they don’t do it,” said Jew. “And I think we’ve set that standard in League of Legends. Obviously, there will always still be outlier cases. You’re gonna see us talk about that as time goes on.”

Jew doesn’t see card games as divisive, noting that Riot Games has a “long-standing” CCG club within the company that served as a “great team builder” and a way for co-workers to kick back and enjoy a different form of play. Many Riot employees had an affinity toward card games already, with some having worked on CCGs like Magic: The Gathering before joining Riot or had played them growing up.

As Riot looked into expanding the League of Legends universe, everything just “lined up” for Legends of Runeterra, Jew explained. But it took a long time to get there. After the League of Legends launch in 2009, a decade came and went without any major releases from the studio.

“We were focused on building the best live service possible for our [League of Legends] players, and didn’t deviate from that focus,” he said. “So we actually weren’t developing a lot of new games for a while.”

Legends of Runeterra was not always pegged to the turn-based, collectible card game (CCG) genre. Before settling on a CCG for Legends of Runeterra, executive producer Jeff Jew said his team experimented with 4X strategy games (a subgenre that includes real-time and turn-based strategy). But at the end of the day, the team’s deep love for card games won.

This interest for CCGs isn’t only internal, but also extends to the massive League of Legends fan base, according to Jew. “We were doing a lot of surveying about games that our audience played,” Jew said. “And it turned out that, at the time, 60 percent or more of all of our current players had either played a CCG they enjoyed or were playing a CCG they enjoyed.”

While most games struggle with making tutorials fun, this is an area where Legends of Runeterra shines. In the tutorials segment, you play through a handful of single-player missions that give you distinct objectives to help you grapple the game’s many complicated and strategic components.

“In Rising Tides, the launch expansion, we’re adding a lot more tutorials and things like that to help you kind of adjust to the back and forth because it’s novel, but it can also be different,” Jew said.

The tutorialization could be interesting fodder for an eventual, full-fledged single-player mode.

“Single player is one of the game modes we’re considering right now,” Jew said. “There’s a lot of pros and cons to investing in more single-player content. We haven’t really arrived at a conclusion there, but honestly, that’s one of the most asked for features by our players — to have more of those puzzles and challenges — and to be able to talk more about the world and do some more lore and narrative. So it’s something that we’re definitely keeping in mind.”

For Mel Li, narrative lead on Legends of Runettera, this game was a chance to dive deeper into the lore and world of League of Legends, of which fans may only scratch the surface when playing the MOBA. In Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends fans will recognize iconic champions like Garen and Yasuo, but it’s also a great way for newcomers to get to know these faces — especially when there are over 4,000 lines of dialogue within the CCG.

“League of Legends is a very character-focused game in that you don’t play through the history of a character, but you see a lot of their personality in what they say and how they react during the game,” Li said.

“League of Legends as a whole is a game where you can pick from like 150 different character types to play,” she continued. “And I often think of the IP as being like Disneyland or like an amusement park in that it’s kind of like one-stop shop where you can find all different types of characters. We wanted to take that kind of feeling that we were giving to players, like thematically, and attach that with a lot of different gameplay styles.”

