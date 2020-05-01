Publisher partners for the Summer Game Fest include 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Electronic Arts, Microsoft and Xbox, Private Division, Riot Games, Sony, Square Enix and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. A new website for the event will feature a four-month-long schedule.

Keighley has wanted to put together an event like this for some time, but he told The Post that the plans accelerated in the last few months.

Keighley’s event is the only announced summer event so far making an explicit promise to have hands-on demo time with unreleased games. It’s a continuation of a similar two-day Steam demo festival he held after this year’s The Game Awards. This time, Xbox will be joining Steam to offer free access to playable, limited-time demonstrations and trials of games.

“Interactivity really is at the heart of this,” Keighley said. “I don’t see this as merely a collection of digital events or a link farm.”

Keighley also said his festival will help amplify already-planned events publishers might have. He said media brands and streaming platforms reached out to him to come up with some sort of umbrella brand to host these announcements, a function that E3 has served for decades.

Other big summer online-only events have been announced as E3 replacements, and they’re being hosted by two of the biggest gaming news sites: IGN and GameSpot, also both high-profile E3 attendees from past years'. IGN’s Summer of Games event and GameSpot’s Play for All are shorter, as both run in June. GameSpot partnered with humanitarian aid group Direct Relief to raise money for coronavirus response efforts.

The Game Developers Conference, the first large-scale industry event to be canceled due to coronavirus, will also be holding its summer conference online, Aug. 4 through 6. Details on that event remain light.

Keighley will host shows for major publisher announcements, all produced by creative events company iam8bit. The company was hired to be E3′s creative director this year, with the intention to “shake things up,” though it parted ways with E3 months after the collaboration was announced.

E3 and big summer announcements are a big part of the calendar for video game fans, and Keighley said seeing that void this year in light of the pandemic motivated him.

“I don’t really see this as competitive with any other shows,” Keighley said, saying that his event concept is “open source.”

“We’re actually hoping everyone creates shows under the Summer Game Fest banner, and we include them on the website,” he said. “That’s not just media brands, but content creators and others who have ideas. We’re all ears!”

