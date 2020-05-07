Many of the video game industry’s biggest in-person events, including GDC and E3, have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus public health crisis. In response, Xbox has pivoted to a series of digital events, titled Xbox 20/20, to roll out information about the Xbox Series X console — including, in this May event, the games that will play on it. At the end of the stream, Xbox announced that it would be showing off first-party Xbox Game Studios titles during its July event.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The marquee announcement was the first gameplay look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It featured a few in-engine battle sequences, but it was a disappointingly short trailer. From what we saw, there was some naval combat, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. But much of what we saw was still stylized like a cutscene. We still don’t really know what playing the game will actually look like, or what kind of combat system to expect.

The developers also promised a “fresh take” on gears and weapons, but those features have yet to be shown.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the seventh installment of the long-running, best-selling Yakuza series of role-playing brawlers by Sega. The series is known for its storytelling prowess and fighting mechanics, and less for its technological strengths. Still, this is the first time a Yakuza game is a console launch title. This game is notable for featuring a brand new hero, as opposed to series protagonist Kiryu.

Second Extinction

It’s not a new Turok game, but it looks close? Second Extinction is a first-person, three-player cooperative shooter taking place on a planet overrun with dinosaurs.

Scarlet Nexus

Bandai Namco debuted Scarlet Nexus, an extremely anime-looking character action game in the style of Devil May Cry or God of War, except featuring a ninja with psychic powers. In the trailer, he could manipulate enemies in the air, which would make for a fun, power-focused take on the character action genre.

The Medium

Silent Hill fans are going to be excited for The Medium, by Bloober Team, as it’s soundtracked by Akira Yamaoka, legendary composer for the Silent Hill series. We can’t tell how scary the game is, but if Yamaoka is providing the soundtrack, it might be the scariest sounding game in years. In the game, you play as a medium who has insight into a spirit world, said one of the game’s developers interviewed during the event. The game will be set in Krakow, Poland in the ’90s.

The Ascent

The Ascent is an isometric shooting RPG, focusing on cooperative action. Made by Neon Giant and Curve Digital, it looks to be a Diablo-like game with guns, except set in, you guessed it, a dystopian cyberpunk future.

Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea is a first-person puzzle adventure, in which you play as a woman trying to find her husband, who has gone missing on an expedition in the South Pacific. The game is touted as a journey of self discovery.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

After a 16-year absence, the ludicrously named Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines gets a sequel … called Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. It was another oddly gruesome trailer, featuring grotesque corpse puppets. The game also appears to switch to a first-person perspective. The graphics didn’t impress, however, with many games of the last generation looking much better. But it’s got a smooth framerate at least.

Madden NFL 21

As sure as death and taxes, a new Madden game from EA is on the way. The trailer for the 2021 edition showcased a look back at the series through the years.

Chorus

Deep Silver, the publisher best known for the Saints Row and Dead Island series, showcased Chorus, touted as the “true evolution of the space combat shooter. You are Nara, your standard pilot-with-a-haunted past with Forsaken, a sentient starfighter. We haven’t seen a big space shooter in a while, so it’ll be interesting to see what the greater processing power brings us. Chorus is expected 2021.

Scorn

Scorn, by Ebb, was a space horror showcase with some pretty gruesome creature designs reminiscent of the Alien series and H.R. Giger’s famous monster designs. There wasn’t much gameplay shown however, mostly just showing off texture details on the monster and dark environments.

DiRT 5

Every new console needs a good racing game to launch with, and it looks like for the Xbox Series X, the DiRT series will be making its return. DiRT 5 will be the latest in the long line of games that started life as Colin McRae Rally in 1998.

Bright Memory Infinite

From indie developer FYQD-Studio, Bright Memory: Infinite is a first-person action game set in the future with combo-centric action. The game, which is reportedly being developed by a single person at FYQD-Studio, features action similar to Crysis, with a highly agile first-person hero, who wields a variety of weapons like guns, swords, and a grappling hook. She could also wall run — similar to the Titanfall series.