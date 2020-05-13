Lauren Lapkus

Day Job: Comedian, actress (Orange is the New Black, Good Girls, “Jurassic World”), and improv podcast favorite (Comedy Bang! Bang!, With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus).

Current Happenings: Co-starring in the Netflix film “The Wrong Missy,” creating Patreon comedy content, and recording her new podcast Newcomers: Star Wars, where she and Nicole Byer watch the Star Wars movies for the very first time and comedically break them down.

Animal Crossing Island: Plumville (Visited April 12)

Taking unexpected island journeys seems to be Lauren Lapkus’s new modus operandi. In her new Netflix movie, “The Wrong Missy,” her titular character unexpectedly finds herself on a trip to Hawaii after Tim (David Spade) screws up his phone contacts and invites the incorrect namesake. And as anything but a regular gamer, it really took social media fear of missing out to get Lapkus to set off to the isles of Animal Crossing.

“I’d heard of the game for years — mostly through Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter — she was always posting about it. But I never knew what it was,” said Lapkus. “And then once we all got in lockdown, I noticed all my friends were posting about playing it. They were all tweeting about it and going to each other’s islands, and I was like, ‘I think it’s time for me to get into this game.’ Thankfully, we already own a Switch because my husband (comedic actor Mike Castle) plays video games."

“So we downloaded it and then my life changed for the better,” said Lapkus.

When I arrived at Lapkus’s Plumville, Bunny Day was in full swing, and my host was immediately self-conscious about it. “I’m going to change clothes because I feel like my Easter outfit is humiliating with company,” she said.

As opposed to many new Animal Crossing converts, Lapkus has taken a slow and exploratory approach to the game over the past few weeks. She hasn’t been grinding to pay back her Nook loans, she just got her residential services building, and she’s fine with discovering things at a very relaxed pace. Even on my visit, I helped explain some the intricacies of Tom Nook’s financial scheme, museum donations and more.

“Initially, I didn’t know what it was. So I was just enjoying the tasks the game gave me," said Lapkus. "I like calm simple games like this. I used to play ‘The Sims’ when I was growing up, and this kind of feels similar.”

Instead of turning to the Internet to learn Animal Crossing’s intricacies, she’s mostly been figuring out the game’s potential via the nuances of her pals’ isles.

“I visited Paul F. Tompkins’s island, and it was so well decorated that it made me realize my island was not up to par,” she said. “So I’ve been working at organizing it and putting the flowers in the right spots. I had it really chaotic at first — just digging holes and making it look insane — but I realized it could look so pretty, so I became more focused on that.”

As someone who specializes in over-the-top improvised characters, Animal Crossing allows for character work on a level that’s much more muted and calming. Plumville’s theme comes across as all things “cute, girly and teeny objects.”

“I also collect miniatures, and I just realized today that that’s one reason that I really love this,” Lapkus said. “You get all these cute little things and put them in places, and I love how that feels.” The island name itself has no particular personal significance other than it sounded cute. In the realm of Animal Crossing, that’s enough.

Lapkus’s one-room house is a model of understated simplistic living, though customization is a thrill for her. The cherry blossom wallpaper and cheetah print flooring surprisingly blend together harmoniously, perhaps because of the unifying effect of the décor’s earthy green tones. While the room is filled with delightful little items (the vintage rotary phone, her stylish and functional desk/bunk bed combo, the sombrero hanging on the wall), she’s most attached to the things that she’d want in her real house, like the large ice cream cone lamp, the green wooden wardrobe and the aroma pot.

For someone who thrives in the world of comedy, the game has become relief in a world that’s not too funny at the moment.

“I think it’s the perfect mind-numbing, soothing exercise to do in this weird time,” she said. “I get very calm when I play the game. And then I’ll have moments where I just want to cry about what’s going on in the world, and I’ll look at what I’m playing and how my emotions are not matching. [Laughs] I’m like having an existential crisis while playing this children’s game that I find extremely soothing.”

“I find myself laughing very hard at this game," said Lapkus. “I don’t know what that said about the state of my mental health, but uhhh … maybe it’s a good thing? [Laughs].”

“Like when I first started, I went to [fellow comedian] Zach Reino’s island with Paul. And he was like, ‘Oh wait, let me grab some instruments!’ And he went to his house and grabbed three instruments — I had a tambourine and Paul had a flute. And we were just standing there playing these instruments in the game — which have no melody and are just like … sound. And it was so funny to me just picturing the three of us in homes, doing it separately and taking it seriously. I was just laughing so hard.” She laughs again recalling the memory. “I typed out, ‘this is psychotic,' which took me about 5 minutes to type. It was a great social memory.”

Perhaps the most amusing moment of my Plumville visit came as we blew past the creepily chipper Bunny Day mascot, Zipper.

“This is the [expletive] annoying bunny that I want to kill,” Lapkus dryly noted. She added, with a touch of relatable nihilism, “He said if you complete all the Bunny Day tasks you get a special prize. And I was not going to do it … and then I just decided I will because I have nothing else going on in my life.”

