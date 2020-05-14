During his time away from the tour, Thomas’s focus has been divided between developing his lower body stability (something he didn’t have time for during the grind of PGA Tour play) and finding some fun diversions. Among the latter, Thomas has rediscovered his love of video games, killing a few hours with Call of Duty or EA Sports’ NHL series.

“I’m not a gamer by any means,” Thomas said in an interview with The Post last week. “But I definitely opened back up a book [from my] childhood during this quarantine, because as soon as I started, I was like, ‘Man, I missed this. I do like this.’ So I’m sure I’ll get back into it more and more.”

When the world and golf tournaments resume however, Thomas says he’ll likely put aside the hobby. In a way, the timing is unfortunate: With the PGA Tour set to resume June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, he may not have time to play the soon-to-be released “PGA Tour 2K21” (coming Aug. 21), a new, PGA-licensed game from 2K Sports. It’s a shame: The game is set to feature Thomas on its first cover.

The game will be the first PGA-licensed video game since “The Golf Club 2019” and figures to pick up the torch once carried by EA’s Tiger Woods Golf series.

Sitting in a high-backed leather chair and framed by photos of his golfing triumphs, Thomas discussed in a video interview news and direction from the PGA about the resumption of the tour, his time during quarantine, his gaming hobby, his love for hockey (and the Pittsburgh Penguins) and a few ways in which the upcoming “PGA Tour 2K21” can aid even professional golfers.

The following transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.

What’s your life been like during quarantine? How has it altered your routine?

Justin Thomas: It’s definitely altered my traditional routine. Put it this way: This is not my first Zoom background. It’s taken me a couple goes to figure out what the best one is, and this is the one we’ve settled on. So that’s where I’m at in my life.

This is, 100 percent, the most nights in a row I’ve slept in my own bed … probably since high school, I would say. Which, now that I’m saying that out loud, it’s kind of bizarre to think about.

Obviously I’d much rather everything be normal. I’d [rather] be gearing up for the PGA Championship. But, it is what it is and the times are very different. I’m trying to use this time as well as I can. I’m training and trying to make sure my body stays in shape. And [over] the next couple of weeks, I will get it back into gear pretty hard and golf.

What have you been hearing about the resumption of the PGA tour?

JT: The full schedule’s out, which is great. I love the initiative that the tour took in terms of … if things continue to progress and go well and we get everything that we need [in terms of safe conditions], then we’re good. We have a schedule set and we’re ready to go. Whereas if we wait until, say, three weeks from now [and wait for everything to be all clear before thinking about a plan] … now we’re behind the eight ball. Now we’re looking July, maybe August.

So to me, I absolutely love that the tour put something out there because we can always push [the start date] back if needed. Obviously, the hope is to not have to do that. And I and a lot of people feel very confident that won’t be the case. But everything the staff and the board directors [of the tour] have done has been pretty fantastic so far.

So it seems that if they have the schedule in place, do they have most of the logistics settled for players, virus testing and who’s allowed to be at the tournaments?

JT: For us, it’s just trying to make sure … we have this testing and [know] who’s allowed, [who] isn’t allowed. When can you go in? Can you go work? And that’s the information that we’re getting. [Note: The tour made some of this information available during a conference call with the media on May 13.]

Obviously, it’s all important, but … we need to know who can and can’t come. My mom comes to almost every event because my dad is my coach. You know, there’s a chance she might not be able to come. But it’s like, ‘Hey, mom, I’m sorry. I’m going to be playing a tournament. You’re going to have to get over it for a little bit.’ Right?

My dad is my coach. Is he going to be able to come? I don’t know. We’ll figure that out. But I think that the general consensus among players is: Well, we’re going to play without fans when we start no matter what, so we just want to start playing golf again and trying to win tournaments.

You mentioned you’re not sure who will be allowed to be at the tournament. Do you know if you’ll have your caddie?

JT: I hope so! I don’t want to carry my own bag. I need my man J.J. [Jimmie Johnson] out there for many reasons.

What have you been doing with most of your down time?

JT: I’ve been into the Peloton quite a bit. Lower body is something my physio[therapist] and trainer, we’ve been trying to work on. But with our season and schedule [running] throughout so much of the year, I don’t really have that much time to work on it, to not suffer the consequences of sore legs or it hurting to sit down and stand up. But with this, you know, two months or whatever it’s going to end up being, I really have the opportunity to approach a lot of weaknesses in my body, and stuff that I want to strengthen. You know, something that maybe wasn’t injury-worthy, but it’s like, ‘Hey, I want to get my lower body a little bit stronger to be stable.’

I’ve been working out four or five times a week, and we’ll map it out with my trainer. I don’t have a gym at my house but he’ll come over and he has enough equipment that we can do everything we need to do with bands and medicine balls or, you know, a table, whatever we need to do. It’s a pretty nice makeshift gym in my backyard.

Were you into golf sims and video games growing up? Did you play Tiger Woods Golf?

JT: Yeah, I was into video games growing up. I think it was, you know, the closest thing I could get to playing against Tiger Woods and the best players in the world, and it was the only chance I had to play some of the best courses in the world at that time. So, yeah. I was all about it and loved it. So I’m looking forward to get back into it.

Given the new reality of quarantining and the trend for people to play more video games during this time have you been playing at all recently?

JT: I don’t play regularly, but I’ve started to play during these times. You know, if I want to pass a couple hours on an off day, I know that I can play video games. I go to sleep early. I’m in bed often by 9 p.m. and then sleep by 9:30 or 10. So I unfortunately don’t game like I used to anymore where I would play from 10 p.m. to one in the morning or whatever. I need my sleep.

I’m sure I’ll play from time to time once [“PGA Tour 2K21″] comes out, but I also understand that when that happens we’ll be in the thick of things [on the tour]. And that’s when everything gets pretty busy.

Aside from golf games, what else do you play?

JT: I like Call of Duty. I liked those games growing up. So right now that’s about all I play. I like NHL though. I love hockey. I love those games. And I’m excited for hockey to get back as well. Like I said, I don’t play religiously.

You mentioned you love the NHL. Who’s your team?

JT: The Penguins. My whole mom’s side of my family is from Pittsburgh. I’ve gotten to know the handful of guys on the team. They came out to Oakmont for the U.S. Open after they won the Stanley Cup. I try to catch them when they come play, and the [Florida] Panthers in the Fort Lauderdale area. I got a chance to meet Sid[ney Crosby] last year, which was pretty cool. But they’re all big golfers, such huge golf fans. So it’s been fun to stay in touch with them and cheer those guys on.

One part of 2K21 is that it puts players on the path of an aspiring pro. I imagine that the path to greatness isn’t linear, so, what do you recall about your path? Did you ever hit a low point on your way to the tour?

JT: Any athlete, business man, whatever, definitely athlete or golfer, for sure, that tells you they haven’t had a low point or haven’t just thought, like, ‘Is this for me?’ is, I think, lying to you.

I mean, I had a time I remember my sophomore year in college. The first semester, I’d just come off my freshman year and I won all these awards and I won four tournaments. I got the chance to go pro if I wanted to, but I didn’t want to, I wanted to go back and try to win a national championship and, you know, win some more tournaments and get ready for the tour … and I played so bad in the fall.

You know, I just I wasn’t motivated to go to tournaments. I wasn’t excited. I didn’t have that edge. I was so irritable. I was just childish out on the course. And I was like, man, I want to turn pro and I can’t finish 40th at a college event? How am I going to play on tour if I can’t beat these other kids at these schools as freshmen, you know, whatever it is. And so, that’s when I was like, you know, I’m doing this because I think I’m, not bored, but I didn’t have that, like, fire. And over that Christmas break … I kind of mapped out the rest of the year. Okay, postseason’s coming, I’m going to be motivated for postseason and gonna be motivated for the spring. [I wanted to] try to play in some professional events in that summer as an amateur, which I did. And then I’ll be ready to turn pro in the fall after the Walker Cup. And I did all that. But I just remember like getting done with a tournament and I’m like, ‘Man, this is awful. Like, I don’t even want to be here. … I can’t keep motivated. I can’t beat anybody … and I want to play professional golf? This isn’t very fun.’

So how did you find your way back and recapture that fire?

JT: It’s tough, but you got to dig deep somewhere and understand that there’s no story of success, from anybody, that is just nothing but highs the entire time. Everybody always has something … They didn’t make their high school basketball team, they didn’t get the job, you know, from this business, or they didn’t get that. … And the next thing you know, you’re worth however many billion dollars and you run the world, or you’re Michael Jordan or whatever.

For me, I’m not going to let the fact that I finished 45th at a college event stop me from being the best player in the world one day.

As far as PGA Tour 2K21, are there ways it can help you prepare for or approach a round?

JT: It can help little things, like the slopes on the greens. That’s all very, very realistic and accurate. Bunkers, maybe, when you’re down in there, what you see, when you don’t see anything. It’s like, all right, stay out of that [bunker] or that type of thing. But obviously the [way the ball] lies, the feel of the wind on one direction of your body, that kind of stuff — you obviously can’t replicate it in any video game.

What aspects of the sport do you feel best translate to a video game?

JT: I think the golf courses. Someone who can’t necessarily play [these courses] either because of where they live or the money [it costs to play] … being able to go play somewhere … it’s not everybody that can just go play TPC Sawgrass. So to be able to play some of these amazing courses in a video game, and how realistic they are nowadays and how realistic “PGA Tour 2K21” is, you feel like you’re there.

So then I’m out in this tournament, I have the same shot. And as crazy as it [sounds], but it’s really the world we live in these days. It’s like, I’ve had that shot. Or, I see that shot in the video game and [I know] he’s screwed. He’s got no chance. It’s just another way for fans and other people to be able to relate to us and get as close as they can get.