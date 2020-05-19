Putting star fragment trees on your island not only puts you at risk for a potential ban (especially if past games are any indication; in New Leaf, players using hacking software sometimes faced bans), but could destabilize your game since these items probably haven’t been tested by Nintendo. On Bell Tree Forums, a popular online destination for Animal Crossing fans to discuss the game, players have reported instances of these items corrupting save files or creating “dead tiles” after the trees are shaken, meaning you can no longer put anything down in that spot if you move the tree.
Not everyone is hacking their game to receive these items, which can be traded like any other object in Animal Crossing. Many have turned to the booming Animal Crossing black market to buy the trees. However, you won’t find listings on Nookazon, an extremely popular but unofficial bartering site for the game. It is against Nookazon’s community guidelines, and “any discussion of item dupes or hacking is not allowed,” read the site’s terms.
“We are working to minimize the amount of hacked item trades as it is against Nookazon’s and Nintendo’s Terms of Services,” Nookazon creator Daniel Luu told The Washington Post. “That being said, we do not have listings for hacked items.”
Twitter user @peachyisIe has noticed sellers trading star fragment trees for as many as 200-400 Nook Miles Tickets (a burgeoning new form of currency in Animal Crossing) on Discord servers, a hefty price. To put things in perspective, high-demand villagers like Raymond, Marshal and Audie usually go for similar prices.
We’ve reached out for Nintendo for comment, though have not received a response as of this article’s publication.
