The release of “Valorant” holds much significance as the third game ever released by Riot Games, who is also developer of “League of Legends,” the world’s most popular esport.
“Valorant” is a mixture of the hero shooter genre, like “Overwatch” by competitor Blizzard Games, and the tactical shooting precision of competitive games like “Counter-strike: Global Offensive.” The game immediately caught the attention of several pro esports players, and it’s still currently the most popular game to watch on streaming site Twitch, toppling games like “League of Legends” and “Fortnite.”
The game’s popularity soared as Riot Games gave away beta keys to players in select Twitch streams. “Valorant” also created some headlines after there were several viral moments of toxic harassment between players.
