The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release around the holiday season, though some reports have raised questions around covid-19′s impact on the console supply chain and the number of units that will be available at launch.
“We’ve shared technical specifications and shown you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a launch without games?” wrote Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a blog post announcing the event. “The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”
Sony’s official announcement, published via the PlayStation blog, recommends watching the stream with headphones on, citing “cool audio work in the show.” In a March 18 tech presentation, Mark Cerny, the lead system architect of the PlayStation 4, announced a series of innovations to the audio tech packaged in the PlayStation 5.
The event was previously scheduled for June 4, but was pushed back one week on account of the widespread protests in response to the killing of George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis.
“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” explained a Sony spokesperson at the time.
