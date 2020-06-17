Fans have waited a long time for a follow-up to the 1999 classic “Pokémon Snap,” which originally released on Nintendo 64. That time is finally here.

Announced during a Wednesday morning livestream, The Pokémon Company revealed “New Pokémon Snap” for the Nintendo Switch. Like the first game, instead of catching Pokémon, you take pictures of them. This spin brings a unique way to interact with the Pokémon world, and one that became a hit after the original’s release. As a player, you can explore different locales like jungles and beaches.

“New Pokémon Snap" does not yet have a release date.

The presentation also showed off a couple of smaller titles during the stream, one of which was “Pokémon Cafe Mix,” a free puzzle game coming to the Switch and mobile devices. Within the game, you run a cafe that Pokémon visit as patrons. You serve them meals and drinks, and the gameplay takes the form of different puzzles.

The other game revealed was “Pokémon Smile,” an AR-based app that intends to make brushing teeth fun for young kids and their parents. It’s available now free on iOS and Android devices.

