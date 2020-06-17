“New Pokémon Snap" does not yet have a release date.
The presentation also showed off a couple of smaller titles during the stream, one of which was “Pokémon Cafe Mix,” a free puzzle game coming to the Switch and mobile devices. Within the game, you run a cafe that Pokémon visit as patrons. You serve them meals and drinks, and the gameplay takes the form of different puzzles.
The other game revealed was “Pokémon Smile,” an AR-based app that intends to make brushing teeth fun for young kids and their parents. It’s available now free on iOS and Android devices.
Read more: