After downloading the free update, players can don a wet suit and snorkel to dive into ocean waters, where they’ll find sea creatures — including sea stars, sea anemone and spotted garden eel — all of which can be donated to Blathers at the museum or sold at Nook’s Cranny. As you explore the deep sea, you’ll encounter Pascal, a red otter that will offer new DIY recipes to you, used to build mermaid-themed decor and furniture.
The update also changes how you interact with Gulliver, the seagull that randomly appears on your beach after being stranded ashore. Normally, he sends you on a fetch quest to find all his missing communicator parts, but Nintendo is teasing a new encounter with him. In the reveal trailer, he’s wearing pirate clothes rather than his usual sailor outfit; that might be a hint.
Swimming was a feature in New Horizons’s predecessor, New Leaf, and many felt its omission at New Horizons launch. Data miners scrubbed through the game’s code, however, and offered a glimmer of hope, suggesting it would come later in an update. They were right.
Nintendo has more in store for the summer. A second summer-themed update arrives in early August, though its content and release date have not been announced.
