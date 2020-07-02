Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers’ late star, joins Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard on the covers of the latest installment of NBA 2K, unveiled Thursday.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Jan. 26, will be featured on a new “Mamba Forever Edition,” a special $100 version that replaces the Legend Edition for current and next-generation consoles. The current generation console cover features an artist’s rendering of Bryant in his No. 8 jersey; the next-generation console edition shows him in his No. 24 jersey.

The “Mamba Forever Edition” will include 100,000 in VC (the NBA 2K’s in-game currency), 10 MyTeam tokens, 40 MyTeam packs (10 at launch, with 10 additional packs available each week for the next three weeks) and sapphire versions of Lillard and Williamson that can be used in the MyTeam mode. Willard will grace the cover of the Standard Edition on current gen and Williams will be the cover athlete on the Standard Edition for next-gen when those consoles release around the holidays in 2020.

The “Mamba Forever Edition” will also feature a Sapphire Kobe MyTeam card, a Mamba MyPlayer uniform and other items.

NBA 2K21 is available for preorder July 2 and comes out Sept. 4.

Both Bryant covers paintings and NBA 2K21 shared a time-lapse video of their creation.

