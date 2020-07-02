2️⃣4️⃣ Legend. Leader. Champion. We honor Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Next Gen Mamba Forever Edition 💜💛 #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/OOONVibhvX— NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020
The “Mamba Forever Edition” will include 100,000 in VC (the NBA 2K’s in-game currency), 10 MyTeam tokens, 40 MyTeam packs (10 at launch, with 10 additional packs available each week for the next three weeks) and sapphire versions of Lillard and Williamson that can be used in the MyTeam mode. Willard will grace the cover of the Standard Edition on current gen and Williams will be the cover athlete on the Standard Edition for next-gen when those consoles release around the holidays in 2020.
Mamba Forever 💜💛 A closer look at the covers— NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020
We love and miss you Kobe #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/Jf1M5kUewx
The “Mamba Forever Edition” will also feature a Sapphire Kobe MyTeam card, a Mamba MyPlayer uniform and other items.
8️⃣ Relentless. Driven. A true competitor. We celebrate Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Current Gen Mamba Forever Edition 🐍 #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/1wfH4kTPPN— NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020
NBA 2K21 is available for preorder July 2 and comes out Sept. 4.
Both Bryant covers paintings and NBA 2K21 shared a time-lapse video of their creation.
Read more Launcher stories: