The remaining episodes will premiere weekly on Friday nights (July 24, 31 and August 7) at 11 p.m. on TBS. Buzzfeed Multiplayer will stream episodes on Mondays after they are televised.
Former “American Idol” finalist Rayvon Owen will be the host of “The Sims Spark’d,” and three judges (BuzzFeed Multiplayer YouTube personality Kelsey Impicciche; singer-songwriter Taylor Parx who has previously done voice work for “The Sims 4,"; and Maxis game developer Dave Miotke, who has worked at the studio for 15 years) will evaluate each contestant’s performance.
Lyndsay Pearson, The Sims franchise general manager, calls this move to reality television “exciting" and one that allows the team, and its community, to continue its “innovative spirit" through a new lens, according to a news release.
“The Sims 4” recently released to Steam for the first time, as announced in EA Play last month.
