During Ubisoft Forward, it was announced that Valhalla will release on November 17, confirming earlier leaks accidentally made by Assassin’s Creed’s own Italian Instagram account. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” is releasing on current and next-gen consoles, as well as PC.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” the next game in Ubisoft’s mega-popular series about fictional assassins in pivotal moments in history, puts you in the shoes of Eivor, a Viking raider, who can be played as female or male.

‘Hyper Scape’ PC open beta now available

“Hyper Scape,” Ubisoft’s new fast-paced, battle royale shooter quickly gained traction during its technical test and limited availability to streamers and press in the past week. For those that have been yearning to play the game themselves, Ubisoft has announced that the game is available worldwide immediately in open beta for PC players.

The beta will introduce Crown Rush Solo, a free-for-all where 100 players battle one another to win. It’s survival of the fittest, and you’re on your own. It’s slightly different than Crown Rush Squad, the previously available mode that requires players to team up in squads of three. Additionally, two limited-time modes are coming with open beta as well, including Hack Runner Squad (more focused on “hacks,” which are abilities) and Turbo Mode Squad (faster paced with more powerful weapons). Furthermore, the open beta introduces a new hack, Shockwave, and a weapon called a Harpy.

“Hyper Scape” has Twitch integration, letting players vote on different in-game events (Haste, which increases the speed of all players, is a new one being added) or hop into the next match by being directly invited by a streamer. As of now, a viewer’s progression for their battle pass will also be affected when watching the game on Twitch.

Your battle pass and overall game progression and items you posses within the game will all carry over to “future live phases” of the game, Ubisoft confirmed, with its full launch later this summer with season one on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

‘Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad’ adds another mobile title to the mix

Ubisoft announced “Tom Clancy: Elite Squad,” the newest in the series since “Rainbow Six Siege’s” launch five years ago. It’s a colorful, cartoonish shooter — which, at least aesthetically, is a departure from past Tom Clancy games. No release date was given, but those that pre-register will receive a reward: Montagne’s tier 2 weapon. This is a mobile game, releasing on iOS and Android

'Brawlhalla’ bound for mobile

"Brawlhalla” is coming to iOS and Android devices on August 6. The trailer for the game also showed off robust control mapping and settings systems, and promised cross play with everyone.

Ubisoft Forward kicks off with “Watch Dogs Legion” short film, gameplay

Following a brief short film called “Reclaim Your Future,” which is based off the events of “Watch Dogs: Legion,” a game where you can play as any character you meet on the streets of London, and work alongside DedSec, a hacker activist group. Ubisoft gave some more details on the game, introducing two new villains: Nigel Cass, CEO of Albion (an authoritarian security force) and Mary Kelley, a fearsome leader of a crime organization that sells drugs and partakes in human trafficking via the dark web.

The next sequence showed gameplay, where you must find dirt on Nigel Cass by breaking into the Tower of London. Medics, construction workers, street artists and more can be recruited to your resistance.

“Watch Dogs: Legion” arrives on October 29.

Ubisoft Forward set to begin

The game studio behind popular game franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs and Far Cry will hold an online showcase of its latest and upcoming video games Sunday, an event dubbed Ubisoft Forward that will substitute for the company’s usual showcase during E3, the annual gaming convention canceled for 2020 due to t

he covid-19 pandemic.

The event comes at a somewhat awkward time for the company as it has launched internal investigations into multiple allegations of harassment across the country. Already three executives have departed in the wake of such allegations, stepping down Saturday. Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët, Global Head of HR Cécile Cornet and CEO of Canadian studios Yannis Mallat all stepped down from their roles.

The resignations follow a July 2 announcement by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot of investigations into all allegations, alongside an overhaul of the company’s HR policies.

Earlier this summer, Ashraf Ismail, creative director for the upcoming “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” stepped down after allegations of sexual conduct from fans.

In a tweet issued late Sunday morning from the company’s official Twitter account, Ubisoft announced it would not be discussing those matters during the presentation due to its prerecorded nature.

The showcase will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern time and can be viewed via the official YouTube livestream above. The Post will update this story with the latest revelations from the showcase, so refresh the page for the most recent entry.

