“Peril on Gorgon" comes with new characters, weapons and armor sets, as well as raises the level cap to 33 for the full game, to support new perks and flaws (both are status effects for your character). With the introduction of three new science weapons (kooky gadgets that help you out in battle), players can approach fights differently in the DLC. For example, one of them is called P.E.T., a pest extermination tool.

Upon arriving on Gorgon, you meet Minnie Ambrose, whom publisher Private Division described as a “wealthy recluse” in a press release. She tasks you with solving the mysterious disappearance of her mother, who was the head of a secret science project that aimed to develop a powerful new drug strain for Spacer’s Choice. The spaces you explore are “eerie,” art director Matt Hansen describes.

“Players who enjoyed the dark humor of ‘The Outer Worlds,’ the corporate satire and some of the wilder or more absurd moments from the base game, they’ll definitely see more of that on Gorgon," game director and narrative designer Carrie Patel said.

As an asteroid, Gorgon is “primarily rocky" with a pulp-noir aesthetic, Hansen explained. Mini, lush biomes scattered around the environment bring more color and diversity to the locale. Players can also expect hidden pathways, dungeons, tall cliffs and canyons that add more verticality than the game had previously.

“It’s been taken over by some interesting wildlife, marauders and the occasional very bold and adventurous scrapper trying to make some serious bank harvesting these old facilities," Hansen said.

For those hoping this DLC comes to Switch, Obsidian confirmed that they are having an “open conversation” about it, and plan to port the DLC to the device at a later, unspecified date. “Peril on Gorgon” will cost $14.99, and Xbox Game Pass users will receive a 10 percent discount. An expansion pass can be purchased as well, which will include “Peril on Gorgon” and a future, unannounced DLC for a total price of $24.99.