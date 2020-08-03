Several mechanics have been implemented to discourage camping in rat corners. A UAV sweeps over the map every five seconds, revealing the locations of all players on the map. Upon death, players drop a health pack that fully restores player health and shields that can only be picked up by running it over.

The objective is to reach 30 kills; otherwise, the match ends after 6 minutes. Players can quit the match at any time, though they won’t receive XP if they do.

Act 2 will also include a new skinpack, Glitchpop, named after its glitchy holographic visual elements. The skins are among the brightest and flashiest present in the game thus far, a clear differentiation from the current, more staid and serious skins. Glitchpop skins are available for the Frenzy pistol, the Judge shotgun, the Odin LMG, the Bulldog rifle and a melee weapon. The bundle, which also includes a glitchpop card, gun buddy and spray, will cost 8,700 VP, “Valorant’s” in-game currency (which comes out to roughly $90).

Like previous skin packs, the guns will have purchasable visual upgrades.

“Valorant’s” Act 2 battle pass, which costs 1,000 VP ($10), will include skins, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, titles and Radianite points, similar to the Act 1 battle pass.

“It should feel like lots of value for the $10 price point,” said Sean Marino, art lead on Valorant at Riot Games. “For the Act II pass, we decided to look a lot more at how the community responded to the quality of the Act I content. Which cosmetics made players the most happy? What do they want to see more of? Did players feel like there was enough variety for them to express themselves? We tried to include some stuff the community had asked for (bring back the chicken spray!), add more variety (less food-related buddies), create more fun buddies (the toaster and cat were popular), and build off some of the Act I content (like more Tactibear).”