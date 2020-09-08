On Tuesday, Microsoft also followed up with more information about the console, including a confirmation of the Nov. 10 release date. In a teaser video, the company announced that the console would be all-digital, include ray tracing and support frame rates up to 120 per second, among other features.

In its initial tweet, Microsoft touted the Series S as having “next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever.” In that same tweet, the company promised to share more information soon. The console, which will play next-gen games, but which is not as powerful as the Series X, had been rumored to be in development for years.

The $299 price tag — the first confirmed price of the upcoming console generation — puts the Series S on par with the going MSRP for most major current generation consoles. The Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 all have versions that retail for $299. The more recent Nintendo Switch Lite retails for $199.

Windows Central, which first reported the Xbox Series S price and the Nov. 10 release date, also published detail on the price of the Xbox Series X — information which has yet to be confirmed by Microsoft. The Xbox Series X will reportedly launch at $499. Both consoles are slated for Nov. 10, according to Windows Central’s reporting.

“Honestly it’s always a bit nerve wracking breaking stuff that isn’t officially confirmed," Jez Corden, one of the reporters who reported on the pricing for Windows Central, told The Post. "I don’t want to provide incorrect information just for the sake of some hits, of course.”

“The info comes from physical evidence we’ve obtained, rather than comments, so we’re confident in it, but between Microsoft committing to those prices on paper and official confirmation, anything can change. I always think back to the way Microsoft cancelled the Surface ‘Mini,’ literally as the stock was leaving the factory,” said Corden. “I always wonder stuff like, could Microsoft adjust price in reaction to Sony’s PlayStation 5, undercutting for example, despite this documentation? Certainly possible. But we’re super confident that these prices are set in stone.”