Preorders for both consoles begin Sept. 22. Microsoft also announced a payment model, Xbox All Access, which includes a console and two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For the smaller Series S, the All Access model costs $24.99 a month for two years; the Series X starts at $34.99 a month for two years.
Another announcement today sweetens that deal. EA Play, a subscription based service which includes franchises such as “Star Wars: Battlefront,” “Mass Effect,” “The Sims” and “FIFA,” will be included with Game Pass for no additional cost, Microsoft announced this morning.
On Tuesday, Ubisoft also announced that “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s” release would be pushed up to coincide with the Nov. 10 Xbox release dates.
