Welcome to day two of Xbox news. On Tuesday, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series S, along with a price ($299) and release date. And on Wednesday, the company finally confirmed the price and release date of its flagship next generation console, the Xbox Series X. It will cost $499 and launch on Nov. 10, alongside the Series S.

Preorders for both consoles begin Sept. 22. Microsoft also announced a payment model, Xbox All Access, which includes a console and two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For the smaller Series S, the All Access model costs $24.99 a month for two years; the Series X starts at $34.99 a month for two years.

Another announcement today sweetens that deal. EA Play, a subscription based service that includes franchises such as “Star Wars: Battlefront,” “Mass Effect,” “The Sims” and “FIFA,” will be included with Game Pass for no additional cost, Microsoft announced this morning.

On Tuesday, Ubisoft also announced that “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s” release would be pushed up to coincide with the Nov. 10 Xbox release dates.

Read more: