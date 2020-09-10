“I am excited to get back to streaming full-time and connecting with my loyal fanbase,” Blevins said in a statement sent to The Washington Post. “I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been very supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals. In this next chapter, I’m going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators. I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact."
Ninja began his streaming career on Twitch around 10 years ago, where he eventually amassed a huge audience worldwide by playing popular games like “Fortnite," a game that now features him as a skin. Right now, his Twitch channel has 15.1 million followers.
He’s celebrating his return to Twitch with a livestream on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. ET.
Read more: