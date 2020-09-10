The company has had a tumultuous year. Several Ubisoft executives have stepped down amid sexual misconduct allegations. More recently, the mobile game “Tom Clancy: Elite Squad” faced backlash for using the Black Power fist — a prominent symbol from the Black Lives Matter movement — to portray a villainous organization. Charlie Guillemot, the director of “Elite Squad,” is the son of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

Hours before Ubisoft Forward kicked off, Yves Guillemot released a statement through a pre-recorded video posted on Twitter, saying that the company “failed to protect victims.” However, with the company citing “timing constraints,” the recorded statement was not included during the live stream, nor was the situation addressed during the stream.

“I am truly sorry for everyone who was hurt,” Guillemot said in the clip. “We have taken significant steps to remove all sanctions to those who violated our values and code of conduct. And we are working now to improve our systems and processes.”

Below are the major announcements from Ubisoft Forward.

‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ arrives this December

The show began with a look at “Immortals Fenyx Rising,” previously known as “Gods & Monsters,” which is an open-world game where you battle Greek gods and explore a world ripe with Greek mythology. The lengthy teaser showed off its gorgeous world — reminiscent of “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” — as well as its character creation features. You play as a young woman named Fenyx who gets shipwrecked on the Golden Isle, which is overrun by beasts from the underworld. “Immortals Fenyx Rising” arrives Dec. 3 for current and next-gen consoles.

‘Prince of Persia: Sands of Time’ remake announced

A remake of the fan-favorite is coming soon. Action adventure title “Prince of Persia: Sands of Time” is returning with completely redone visuals, camera work, combat and an all-new targeting system. It now features motion capture, too, along with rerecorded voice lines. You can read more about it here.

New limited time mode for ‘Hyper Scape’

Free-to-play battle royale “Hyper Scape” is already incredibly fast-paced — and Ubisoft announced that it’s going to be sped up even more with a limited-time mode. Health regenerates quicker, loot is limited to only max level equipment and zones close in around you much faster. The mode comes as a free update on Sep. 15.

‘Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game’ coming to modern consoles

For the last six years, “Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game,” a beat-em-up action game based off the 2010 movie, has been delisted from digital storefronts. Now, however, fans will be able to play it once again, and this time on modern consoles. It arrives for Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC this holiday season. No word has been given about a physical release.

‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ brings back a familiar face

Aiden Pearce, the divisive character from the original “Watch Dogs,” is making a return in the upcoming “Watch Dogs: Legion,” primed as a unique playable hero with his own story arc. It’s a surprising move; many fans felt that Pearce’s character lacked substance in the first game.

That wasn’t the only announcement for “Watch Dogs: Legion.” Ubisoft teamed up with British rapper Stormzy, whose music and likeness will be featured within the game. “Watch Dogs: Legion” arrives this October for PC and current-gen consoles, with releases on Xbox Series X and PS5 at a later date.

Ubisoft announces extreme sports game ‘Riders Republic’

“Riders Republic” is a multiplayer extreme sports game that lets users face off in challenges involving mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying and more. You can ride through rocky canyons or down the slopes of snowy mountains, as you try to pull off the most tricks or reach the finish line first. In Mass Starts, a racing mode, you can go against more than 50 players. “Riders Republic” is coming to next-gen consoles.