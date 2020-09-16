This story will be updated throughout the event.
The latest highlights
Here comes Harry Potter
Warner Bros. games showed off its story based in the world of Harry Potter. Set in the late 1800s, the game promised as its setting not just the halls of Hogwarts, but a broader magical world as well. Trolls, Hogwarts classes and dragons, all made appearances in the trailer for “Hogwarts Legacy,” and the voice-over narration promised an emphasis on player choices to shape the school’s legacy.
More Miles Morales
Sony showed off “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” gameplay, in which a fight between the corporation Roxonn and The Underground disrupts a political rally hosted by protagonist Miles Morales’s mother. In the clip, Miles fights members of The Underground on a collapsing bridge, showing off some of his suit’s special powers. The trailer dramatically swapped between what looked like cutscene and gameplay.
The title is slated for “Holiday 2020,” according to the trailer.
A look at ‘Final Fantasy XVI’
The show opened as promised, with a trailer for a new title: Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy XVI,” a PlayStation console exclusive (though a tiny asterisk noted that the title would also be available on PC). The trailer, a mixture of cinematics and gameplay, showed off swordplay and monsters that closely resembled “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”
Final Fantasy 16 looks to be a thematic departure from the last several decades. “Final Fantasy” has been a mixture of sci fi and Eastern-inspired art. But for the first six entries, the series focused around an adventure about four crystals in Western-inspired fantasy worlds.
