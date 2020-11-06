The PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 review: PS5 is a sensory game-changer

If the PS5 wasn’t so massive, it could be considered a near-perfect console. It’s quiet, powerful and quick. And it provides a glimpse into the future.

A feel for the game: PS5 is betting that what’s good for developers is good for gamers

Mark Cerny and Sony studio developers explain the thinking and design behind the latest and greatest PlayStation console.

• PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan on expanding the brand, and the far-off future of VR

• The PlayStation 5 is titanic. Here’s how we fit it in our home setups.

• PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan says more PlayStation 5 units will be available than PS4s in 2013

• PS5 Showcase: Launch day, price reveal, new ‘God of War’ teaser, ‘Miles Morales’ gameplay and more highlights

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox Series X and S review and comparison: Next-gen feels awfully familiar

The Series X is powerful, but without a showcase game to show off its potential, it’s hard to say how good it is. The Series S? It’s clearly the budget option.

Xbox Series S review: A closer look at the compact, all-digital console

It’s got less space, less power but still shows some speed at an appealing price.

• The $499 Xbox Series X is coming Nov. 10, alongside ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’

• Microsoft to release $299 Xbox Series S, a smaller console with a smaller price, Nov. 10

Next-gen games

• ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ is confident and entertaining, just like the movies

• Already announced Bethesda games won’t be exclusive to Xbox. What’s next is less clear.

• Xbox needs ‘Halo Infinite.’ It doesn’t mean it needs a killer launch lineup.

• Here are the best new things we noticed about ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’

• ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ and the power of the PS5

