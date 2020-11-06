But what about next-generation consoles? On the PS5, a backward-compatible version of “Modern Warfare” with all modes, including “Warzone,” registers at 207.4 GBs, per this settings screen on a PS5 review console.
With the PS5 carrying only 825 GB of space on its super fast solid-state drive (and about 158 GB of that used by systems software), a full version of “Modern Warfare” alone will claim almost a third of the available storage, as it stands right now.
The next installment of the AAA franchise will provide another sizable problem. Activision announced Wednesday the upcoming “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” would require 130 GB of space on PS5 ahead of its Nov. 13 launch. If you wish to keep both games on that console, you’ll need to devote around half of your storage space to two Call of Duty games just one day after the PS5′s launch.
For all but the most devoted COD gamers, saving that much space for two games is a very tough ask. Storage space has already been flagged as an issue on all next-generation consoles, not just the PS5. On the Series X, with its 802 GB of usable storage space, the 323.8 GB required to add two most recent COD games would claim just over 40 percent of your storage space. On the smaller Series S, it explodes to a whopping 89 percent.
Asked about the file size on the next-gen consoles, Activision reiterated through a spokesman that players can remove slices of both “Modern Warfare” and “Cold War” to better manage their storage space, deleting the co-op mode and campaign from “Modern Warfare,” for example. It’s safe to say though that most people who buy “Cold War” will want to experience the full game before they begin paring down that title’s modes.
Moreover, “Cold War,” “Modern Warfare” and “Warzone” will continue to feature live service elements, per a blog posted Thursday, with a new battlepass featuring “Cold War” coming in December. More content likely means more required storage space, and while Activision’s plan allows players to progress in the battlepass and earn Call of Duty XP regardless of which of the three versions they’re playing, the sheer volume of required disk space may push players to choose their favorite version of the franchise, limit space for non-COD games or modify their usual gaming behaviors in other ways.
