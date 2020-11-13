An earlier post stated that there are no reported injuries.
Video footage from the scene showed a large number of people gathered on the building’s roof with what appeared to be barricades blocking doorways to the building. It is unclear if all of those people are Ubisoft employees, as there are multiple businesses housed in the building.
Ubisoft Product Marketing Manager Anouk Bachman, who works at the Montreal studio, reacted to the news on Twitter.
Ubisoft Montreal employees have been working remotely from home during the covid-19 pandemic, with some recently returning to the office on a voluntary basis.
This article will be updated.