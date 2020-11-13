Police have been dispatched in response to a possible hostage situation at the building housing the headquarters of video game developers Ubisoft Montreal, according to French-language Quebec news outlet Journal de Montréal.

Friday afternoon, Police cordoned off an area near the corner of Avenue Saint-Viateur and Saint-Laurent, in the Mile-End district near the studio. Early reports from TVA Nouvelles suggested at least a dozen people may have been taken hostage by multiple suspects, and the police are advising people to stay away from the area. Via Twitter, the police said they are evacuating the building and had not identified a threat.

An earlier post stated that there are no reported injuries.

Video footage from the scene showed a large number of people gathered on the building’s roof with what appeared to be barricades blocking doorways to the building. It is unclear if all of those people are Ubisoft employees, as there are multiple businesses housed in the building.

Ubisoft Product Marketing Manager Anouk Bachman, who works at the Montreal studio, reacted to the news on Twitter.

Ubisoft Montreal employees have been working remotely from home during the covid-19 pandemic, with some recently returning to the office on a voluntary basis.

This article will be updated.