Early reports from TVA Nouvelles touched off concern when it was suggested at least a dozen people may have been taken hostage by multiple suspects, spawning reaction online from Ubisoft employees and those in and around the video game industry.
Video footage from the scene showed a large number of people gathered on the building’s roof with what appeared to be barricades blocking doorways to the building, which houses multiple businesses besides Ubisoft.
Ubisoft Montreal employees have been working remotely from home during the covid-19 pandemic, with some recently returning to the office on a voluntary basis.
This article will be updated.
Amanda Coletta contributed to this report.