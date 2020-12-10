The Game Awards are here. The event — which toasts the video game industry and celebrates the achievements of developers and esports athletes each year, and is usually broadcast from a large event space — takes on a new, virtual format this year on account of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the four-hour long show, upcoming titles and updates to popular games will be shared by game publishers. But perhaps most importantly, the winners of the titular awards, including game of the year and best performance, will be announced.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time, can be watched on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook or in the embed below. Our reporters will be keeping track of announcements and awards.

The latest game reveals

Every year, publishers share updates and tease upcoming titles at The Game Awards. Elise Favis and Gene Park are watching the event, and highlighting the biggest reveals.

Some background information on the event...

Despite the restrictions of a remotely-produced show, the event still promises to be an ambitious one, with guests ranging from Keanu Reeves, who performed in the new “Cyberpunk 2077,” to Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot and Eddie Veder, among others, making appearances throughout the broadcast.

For background on the event, here’s our story on how showrunner Geoff Keighley created The Oscars of gaming, and another story on how Keighley communicated with fans over Zoom in the run-up to the 2020 event. The nominees for all of the categories at The Game Awards 2020 can be found here.

Prior to the award ceremony, The Game Awards announced its inaugural Future Class list, a collection of 50 individuals — developers, journalists, accessibility advocates, content creators and more — who highlight the diversity of the video game industry. The full list of Future Class members, along with more information on each, can be found here.

The winners

Keep tabs on the latest award winners below.

Best score: “Final Fantasy VII Remake”

Best action-adventure game: “The Last of Us Part II”

Best family game: “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”

Best community support: “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout”

Best debut game: “Phasmophobia”

